Muzaffarpur sex abuse case: Did Bihar's state machinery ignore red flags about shelter home?

Bihar’s child protection body had sent a report to the social welfare department and the district administration, raising concerns about the condition of the Muzaffarpur shelter home in November last year.

The report by the state's commission for child protection had recommended moving the shelter from its location and highlighted that there were no facilities for education of children, according to an NDTV report.

"We sent reminders too, but nothing happened," said Harpal Kaur, head of the state's child protection commission.

Children at the shelter began crying whenever they saw the manager of the shelter, the NDTV report further states.

"When I spoke with them affectionately... three or four of them started crying, but did not say why they were in tears. Finally, one said she didn't like it at the home," Kaur said.



When #MuzaffarpurMassRape kingpin Brajesh Thakur was arrested a senior police officer had received calls from 6 past & present Union ministers and few state ministers close to CM. Therefore I hv demanding to take out last one year call details of Brajesh Thakur, will give lead

— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 3, 2018

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, in a tweet, demanded that prime accused Brajesh Thakur's call records be examined for leads in the case.

Bihar’s social welfare department minister Kumari Majnu Verma, in a response to the allegation that her husband had visited the shelter home, said that he had accompanied her to the shelter two years ago. Verma claimed that the conditions of the shelter home weren’t satisfactory even then, but she doesn’t remember if any action was taken.

“More than two years have elapsed since the visit. In the past few years, we have been busy distributing old age pension,” she said to Hindustan Times.

“You cannot have continuous rape of vulnerable children going on for years without the ordinary machinery of state taking cognizance,” Manisha Priyam, a political analyst said to India Today.