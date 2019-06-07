Muzaffarnagar riots: Police attaches property of accused

The Uttar Pradesh police have attached the property of an accused in a Muzaffarnagar riots case after he failed to surrender before the court despite repeated arrest warrants. Ravinder Singh had allegedly stabbed a youth, Shahnawaz, to death at Kawal village in Muzaffarnagar on August 27, 2013.

Singh was among the six accused in the case. The others who have been arrested include Prehlad, Bishan Singh, Tendu, Devender and Jitender.

The stabbing incident had led to widespread riots in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining districts, where more than 60 persons were killed and over 40,000 displaced.