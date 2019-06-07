App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Muzaffarnagar riots: Police attaches property of accused

Ravinder Singh had allegedly stabbed a youth, Shahnawaz, to death at Kawal village in Muzaffarnagar on August 27, 2013.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Uttar Pradesh police have attached the property of an accused in a Muzaffarnagar riots case after he failed to surrender before the court despite repeated arrest warrants. Ravinder Singh had allegedly stabbed a youth, Shahnawaz, to death at Kawal village in Muzaffarnagar on August 27, 2013.

Singh was among the six accused in the case. The others who have been arrested include Prehlad, Bishan Singh, Tendu, Devender and Jitender.

The stabbing incident had led to widespread riots in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining districts, where more than 60 persons were killed and over 40,000 displaced.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 10:05 am

tags #Muzaffarnagar riot #Muzaffarnagar riots #Real Estate

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.