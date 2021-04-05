English
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Muzaffarnagar riots: BJP MLA Vikram Saini surrenders before court, gets bail

The Muzaffarnagar police had booked Saini under sections 153 A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code, respectively for promoting communal enmity and defiling a place of worship in Kawal village under Jansath police station on February 21, 2013 during communal riots in the district.

PTI
April 05, 2021 / 06:13 PM IST
Soldiers stand guard on a deserted street during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar. September 2013 | Representative image

BJP MLA Vikram Saini surrendered before a court here on Monday in a case related to defiling a place of worship and triggering communal hatred during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. A judge of the special court granted bail to Saini, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Khatauli, on condition that he furnishes two sureties of Rs 25,000 each. The court also directed him to appear on April 22 for further hearing.

The Muzaffarnagar police had booked Saini under sections 153 A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code, respectively for promoting communal enmity and defiling a place of worship in Kawal village under Jansath police station on February 21, 2013 during communal riots in the district. A former Kawal village Panchayat pradhan', Sani was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in 2017.

UP govt seeks details of four cases against BJP MLA Sangeet Som

He also faces another case of attempt to murder along with 27 others during the 2013 riot in the district. In this attempt-to-murder case against him, Saini had appeared in the court in 2020. He had been earlier arrested and released on bail in 2014 for his alleged role in the riots. In this attempt-to-murder case against him, Saini had appeared in the court in 2020. He had been earlier arrested and released on bail in 2014 for his alleged role in the riots.
PTI
TAGS: #Communal Riots #Muzaffarnagar police #Muzaffarnagar riots #Uttar Pradesh #Vikram Saini
first published: Apr 5, 2021 06:12 pm

