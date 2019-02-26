App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 04:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Muzaffarnagar gets three new family courts

The decision was taken in the wake of Allahabad High Court's notification on creating additional family courts in over 15 districts of the state for early disposal of family disputes.

Representative Image
The Uttar Pradesh government has set up three new family courts in the Muzaffarnagar district, officials said Tuesday. The total number of family courts in the district has now gone up to four, officials added.T

Three additional family courts were established here and their judges have also been appointed, Muzaffarnagar District Judge, Sanjay Kumar Pachori said.

According to the high court's notification issued on Saturday, three family courts each will be set up in over 15 districts including Hapur, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Badaun, Lucknow and Unnao among others.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh

