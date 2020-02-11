Mustafabad Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Mustafabad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mustafabad is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North East district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 70.85% and in 2013, 71.76% of Mustafabad's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Jagdish Pradhan of BJP won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 6031 votes which was 3.65% of the total votes polled. Jagdish Pradhan polled a total of 165269 (35.33%) votes.

INC's Hasan Ahmed won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1896 (1.29%) votes. Hasan Ahmed polled 147082 which was 38.24% of the total votes polled.