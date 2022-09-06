English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Must face together forces that attack mutual trust: PM Modi

    PM Modi made these remarks after bilateral talks with visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who made a strong pitch for early conclusion of the Teesta water sharing agreement.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 06, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST
    (Image: AFP)

    (Image: AFP)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India and Bangladesh should jointly face terrorist and fundamentalist forces that threaten to attack mutual trust between the two countries.

    Modi made these remarks after bilateral talks with visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who made a strong pitch for early conclusion of the Teesta water sharing agreement.

    "Today we also stressed on cooperation against terrorism and fundamentalism. To keep the spirit of 1971 alive, it is also very necessary that we face such forces together, who want to attack our mutual trust," Modi said.

    India and Bangladesh signed seven agreements after the talks between Modi and Hasina, including one on sharing of waters of Kushiyara river which is expected to benefit the regions of southern Assam and Bangladesh's Sylhet region.

    Modi noted that 54 rivers pass through the borders of India and Bangladesh and are linked to the livelihoods of the people of both the countries for centuries.

    Close
    "I recall that the two countries have resolved many issues in the spirit of friendship and cooperation. We hope that all outstanding issues, including Teesta water sharing agreement, will be concluded as an early date," Hasina said at a joint media interaction at the Hyderabad House here.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bangladesh #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 02:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.