'Must be traced and hunted down swiftly': Anand Mahindra on perpetrators of JNU violence

Industrialist Anand Mahindra called for strict action against those responsible for the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.



It doesn't matter what your politics are. It doesn't matter what your ideology is. It doesn't matter what your faith is. If you're an Indian, you cannot tolerate armed, lawless goons. Those who invaded JNU tonight must be traced & hunted down swiftly & given no quarter...

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 5, 2020

"Those who invaded JNU tonight must be traced & hunted down swiftly..." the Chairman of the Mahindra Group said on Twitter.

Violence broke at the JNU campus in New Delhi, where masked men, armed with sticks and stones, entered the premises and attacked students and teachers.



Today we start our 2-day annual Group conference with our top 101 global leaders. We’ll brainstorm to evolve future strategies. But first we pray for peace, calm & non-violence to prevail throughout this country. No business strategy can exist independent of such an environment

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 17, 2019

This is not the first time Mahindra has shared his thoughts on developments happening in the country. After protests broke out in December 2019 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he called for "peace, calm & non-violence," adding that such an environment can make it difficult to conduct business.