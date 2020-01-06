App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Must be traced and hunted down swiftly': Anand Mahindra on perpetrators of JNU violence

Violence broke at the JNU campus in New Delhi, where masked men, armed with sticks and stones, entered the premises and attacked students and teachers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Anand Mahindra (Image: Wikimedia Commons/World Economic Forum
Anand Mahindra (Image: Wikimedia Commons/World Economic Forum

Industrialist Anand Mahindra called for strict action against those responsible for the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

"Those who invaded JNU tonight must be traced & hunted down swiftly..." the Chairman of the Mahindra Group said on Twitter.

Violence broke at the JNU campus in New Delhi, where masked men, armed with sticks and stones, entered the premises and attacked students and teachers.

This is not the first time Mahindra has shared his thoughts on developments happening in the country. After protests broke out in December 2019 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he called for "peace, calm & non-violence," adding that such an environment can make it difficult to conduct business.


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 01:28 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.