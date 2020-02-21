Muslims should have been sent to Pakistan after independence: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Giriraj Singh, on February 20, said that Muslims should have been sent to Pakistan in 1947. He recalled it as a "big lapse by our ancestors that we're paying the price for."

Speaking to the media, Singh said, "Before 1947, (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah created a scheme for an Islamic nation. It was a big lapse by our ancestors that we're paying the price for. If at that time our Muslim brothers had been sent there, we wouldn't be in this situation. If the Bharatvanshis don't get shelter here, where will they go?"

The minister's comments came in the wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that have been taking place across the country.

This is not the first time Singh has made controversial remarks. He was summoned by BJP chief JP Nadda a few days ago after calling the Islamic seminary in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh as the fountainhead of terrorism.