Muslims raze parts of mosque in Allahabad ahead of Kumbh Mela

Muslims in Allahabad have demolished parts of mosques by their own will to make way for preparations of the Kumbh Mela next year.

The Allahabad Development Authority (ADA) had pointed out that various buildings were coming in the way of the road widening project, which is being taken up in order to tackle the large influx of pilgrims during the Kumbh Mela, considered one of the largest Hindu pilgrimages.

An officer from the ADA told Hindustan Times that the development authority did not want to hurt religious sentiments of any community. For this purpose, it interacted with people and convinced them to demolish parts of the structures that were encroaching the roads.

The road widening project is expected to end late September or October.

The ‘mutwalli’ or caretakers of a couple of mosques have said that since mosques were built on government land, the part encroaching on the road has been demolished after taking consent from the community. The caretaker told Hindustan Times that Muslims themselves came forward and took the initiative instead of staging a protest against road widening.

Irshad Hussain, caretaker of Masjid-e-Qadri in Rajruppur area, told a local newspaper that the residents and community members chose to do it themselves because they did not want anti-social elements to communalise the issue and politicians to cash in on it.

A part of Tirpal Wali Masjid, which was built in 1912, was razed by its caretaker Abdul Quddus and members of the community during the month of Ramzan for convenience of devotees.

The caretakers have even come forward and said they support the government’s initiative of widening the roads ahead of the biggest pilgrimage festival of the Hindus.

The Ardha Kumbh Mela, which is held every six years, is scheduled to take place from January 12 to March 4 next year in Allahabad, in Uttar Pradesh.