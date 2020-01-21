Muslims collect weapons in mosques instead of praying, will show them their place: BJP MLA MP Renukacharya at pro-CAA rally

MP Renukacharya, political adviser to the Karnataka Chief Minister, has stirred controversy with his remarks against the Muslim community at a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally on January 20.

According to an India Today report, while addressing a rally in support of the new citizenship law, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA accused Muslims of collecting weapons in mosques instead of praying. "There are few traitors who sit in a masjid and write fatwas. They collect weapons inside the mosque instead of praying. Is this why you want a Masjid?" Renukacharya was quoted as saying in his public address.

Renukacharya went on to say that he will not hesitate to use the money allotted to Muslims for Hindus. "I will resort to such politics in my taluk where the money allotted for Muslims can be used for Hindus. I will put you (Muslims) in your place and show what politics is," he reportedly said to the gathering.

This was not the first time when a Karnataka BJP leader has spouted communal remarks against the minority.