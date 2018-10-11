App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Muslim women's group looks to move Supreme Court seeking entry in Sunni mosques

A Hindu group has already appealed in favour of Muslim women’s entry in mosques.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A Kerala-based progressive Muslim women's forum 'NISA' has decided to approach the Supreme Court to seek entry of women in Sunni mosques, as per a News18 report.

NISA President VP Zuhra said, as per the report, that the move is against the "apparent gender discrimination" with women and aims to bring them "equality".

A plea seeking women’s entry in Sunni mosques will be filed in the apex court by Advocate Venkita Subramoniam this week or by next week, said Zuhra.

She further claimed that women were allowed to enter mosques even during the time of the Prophet. When the Prophet himself advocated such things, why women in India are suffering? asked Zuhra.

related news

A Hindu group has also appealed in favour of Muslim women’s entry in mosques, according to news agency PTI. It has filed a PIL in the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Centre for issuing an order enabling women from the Muslim community to enter mosques for offering prayers.

The petition has been filed by Swamy Dethathreya Sai Swaroop Nath, state president of Akhila Bharatha Hindu Maha Sabha, Kerala unit.

In the petition filed on October 10, Swaroop Nath said that women were discriminated against by not allowing them to enter and pray in the main prayer hall of the mosques.

He further said that imposition of a dress code like ‘purdah’ (veil) for Muslim women would enable anti-social elements to misuse it and commit crimes. This was an encroachment into the realm of personal liberty and social security, he said in the petition.

The decisions to move court are likely to draw support legally after the Sabarimala verdict where the apex court granted women of all ages the right to enter the Kerala shrine, reversing its tradition of barring girls and women of menstruating age – 10 to 50 years.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra had, in its 4:1 verdict, said banning the entry of women into the shrine amounts to discrimination against women.

In 2016, the Bombay High Court had lifted the ban imposed on women from entering the sanctum sanctorum of Haji Ali dargah in Mumbai, saying it contravenes the fundamental rights of a person.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 11:26 am

tags #India

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.