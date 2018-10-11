Muslim women's group looks to move Supreme Court seeking entry in Sunni mosques

A Kerala-based progressive Muslim women's forum 'NISA' has decided to approach the Supreme Court to seek entry of women in Sunni mosques, as per a News18 report.

NISA President VP Zuhra said, as per the report, that the move is against the "apparent gender discrimination" with women and aims to bring them "equality".

A plea seeking women’s entry in Sunni mosques will be filed in the apex court by Advocate Venkita Subramoniam this week or by next week, said Zuhra.

She further claimed that women were allowed to enter mosques even during the time of the Prophet. When the Prophet himself advocated such things, why women in India are suffering? asked Zuhra.

A Hindu group has also appealed in favour of Muslim women’s entry in mosques, according to news agency PTI. It has filed a PIL in the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Centre for issuing an order enabling women from the Muslim community to enter mosques for offering prayers.

The petition has been filed by Swamy Dethathreya Sai Swaroop Nath, state president of Akhila Bharatha Hindu Maha Sabha, Kerala unit.

In the petition filed on October 10, Swaroop Nath said that women were discriminated against by not allowing them to enter and pray in the main prayer hall of the mosques.

He further said that imposition of a dress code like ‘purdah’ (veil) for Muslim women would enable anti-social elements to misuse it and commit crimes. This was an encroachment into the realm of personal liberty and social security, he said in the petition.

The decisions to move court are likely to draw support legally after the Sabarimala verdict where the apex court granted women of all ages the right to enter the Kerala shrine, reversing its tradition of barring girls and women of menstruating age – 10 to 50 years.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra had, in its 4:1 verdict, said banning the entry of women into the shrine amounts to discrimination against women.

In 2016, the Bombay High Court had lifted the ban imposed on women from entering the sanctum sanctorum of Haji Ali dargah in Mumbai, saying it contravenes the fundamental rights of a person.

(With inputs from PTI)