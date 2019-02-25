App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Muslim scholars, leaders condemn Pulwama terror attack; blame Pakistan for dastardly act

They hailed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that India's fight was against terrorists and not against the Kashmiris.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Muslim religious leaders and scholars on February 24 condemned the terror attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed and blamed Pakistan for the dastardly act.

At a convention, called 'Rashtriya Ekta Adhiveshan', held under the aegis of 'Rashtriya Shia Sufi Sangh', prominent Muslim religious leaders and scholars condemned the Pulwama terror attack and held Pakistan responsible for the same, a release issued by the organiser said.

They hailed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that India's fight was against terrorists and not against the Kashmiris.

Maulana Kalbe Jawwad, a Shia leader, Akhtar ul Wasey, Vice Chancellor, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National University, Umair Iliyasi, President, All India Imam Organisations, Sarwar Chisti of Ajmer Shareif, among others, attend the meeting.

A two-minute silence was also observed by the participants as a mark of respects to the CRPF jawans, the release said.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 10:35 am

tags #CRPF jawans #India #Pulwama terror attack

