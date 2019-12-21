Muslim outfits hold protest against CAA in Puducherry

A massive protest demonstration was staged here by various Muslim outfits in the union territory on Saturday against the CAA with the participants demanding its repeal.

Addressing the protest called by the Jamaitul Ulema, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy asserted that his government would not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act and accused the Narendra Modi government of holding the people to ransom.

He claimed several "injurious policies" of the Central government had disturbed peace in the nation. "Come what may Puducherry government will not implement the CAA even if it meant the dismissal of the territorial government by the Centre," the senior Congress leader said. He said several states had opposed the CAA and the National Register of Citizens.

Besides Narayanasamy, DMK convenor R Siva and General Secretary of Tamilnadu unit of the Jamaitul Ulema Anwar Badusha and Principal Vice President of the Muslim League Abdul Rahman were among those who addressed the gathering.