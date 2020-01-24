App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Water supply of 22 families in Kerala stopped allegedly for attending pro-CAA rally

The water supply scheme of gram panchayat was not functioning for over a year and the residents were forced to walk around a kilometre to collect drinking water

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Water supply to 22 families of a Dalit colony near Valanchery in Kerala’s Malappuram district was allegedly stopped as they extended their support to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), The Times of India has reported.

According to the report, a Muslim family was providing drinking water to the residents of Cherukunnu SC colony where most of the residents are BJP supporters. However, the family stopped the supply from January 17, citing the participation of three people from the colony in a ‘Jana Jagratha Sadass’ supporting CAA as a reason.

The water supply scheme of gram panchayat was not functioning for over a year, and the residents were forced to walk around a kilometre to collect drinking water, a local told the publication.

Recently, the Muslim family arranged the facility to pump water from a water source to their home, the local said, adding that they were offering three buckets of water to each of the family in the colony daily.

One day, a family member told them that photos of three men of the colony attending the pro-CAA programme were being circulated on a social media group in the locality. The family said it could not continue to provide water as they were under pressure from a section of people to stop the supply, said the report quoting the resident.

The family, however, denied the allegations. “We stopped supplying water due to technical issues,” a family member told the publication, and added that the allegations were “fabricated.”

CP Velayudhan, a former CPM branch committee member, said that he would bring the issue to the notice the CPM leaders.

Meanwhile, some BJP leaders reportedly raised the issue through their Twitter handles on January 23. Following this, revenue authorities decided to convene an all-party meeting and take immediate steps to restore the water supply.

Currently, the Sevabharathi unit in Painkannur has been supplying water to the colony, the report added.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 02:19 pm

