Murtijapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Murtijapur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Murtijapur is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Akola district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Murtijapur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 53.46% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 50% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Harish Marotiappa Pimple won this seat by a margin of 12888 votes, which was 8.23% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 156626 votes.