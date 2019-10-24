Murtijapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Murtijapur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Murtijapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Murtijapur constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Murtijapur is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Akola district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Murtijapur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 53.46% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 50% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Harish Marotiappa Pimple won this seat by a margin of 12888 votes, which was 8.23% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 156626 votes.Harish Marotiappa Pimpale won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BBM candidate by a margin of 15358 votes. BJP polled 128651 votes, 39.12% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .