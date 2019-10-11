App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Murshidabad's triple murder case turns political as RSS, BJP claim victim their supporter

The BJP and the RSS said though the primary school teacher Bandhu Gopal Pal was not their active member, but at times he participated in the weekly 'milan' programmes organised by the Sangh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The gruesome triple murder of a school teacher and his family in Murshidabad district took on a political colour with the BJP targeting the Mamata Banerjee government over the killings and its ideological mentor RSS claiming the teacher was their supporter.

The BJP and the RSS said though the primary school teacher Bandhu Gopal Pal was not their active member, but at times he participated in the weekly 'milan' programmes organised by the Sangh.

The 35-year-old teacher, his pregnant wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan were found lying in pools of blood in their house at Jiaganj in Murshidabad on Tuesday when the Durga Puja festivities were on.

Close

The three were murdered by unidentified miscreants, police said on Wednesday.

related news

"What can be more heinous than this? RSS worker Bandhu Prakash Pal, his pregnant wife and their eight-year-old child were brutally killed in Murshidabad. How can law and order of a state be considered good when the life of a common man is not safe? What is happening 'didi' in your rule," BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya said in a tweet.

Vijaywargiya is in charge of his party's affairs in Bengal.

The ruling Trinamool Congress declined to make any comment on the issue as the matter is under investigation.

On Wednesday, he referred to the killing of two BJP workers and alleged the involvement of TMC workers.

This is a clean indication of the collapse of law and order in the state, he had alleged.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra shared on Twitter a video of a house in which blood stains could be seen on the floor.

"Warning : Gruesome video. This has shaken my conscience ... a RSS worker Sh Bandhu Prakash Pal, his eight months pregnant wife & his kid were brutally slaughtered in West Bengals Murshidabad. Not a word by the liberals. Not a letter by 59 liberals to Mamata. Nauseating Selectivism!," he said in the tweet accompanying the video.

Forty-nine eminent personalities from across the country had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July this year to take action against incidents of mob lynching in the country.

Police have started investigating the Murshidabad incident and three persons have been detained.

According to locals, the Pal family had moved to Jiaganj around five years ago.

A police officer said prima facie it appears the Pal family was murdered by unidentified miscreants on Monday night. When area residents did not see them at the local community puja pandal on Vijayadashami on Tuesday, they went to Pal's residence and found the door bolted from inside.

They then informed police, who broke open the door and found the three bodies, he added.

With PTI inputs

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 08:50 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.