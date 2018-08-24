Murder accused uses 'gay panic defence' to get term reduced

The Bombay High Court has reduced the term of a man accused of murder after he used the ‘gay panic defence’.

The man who was earlier given life imprisonment for murder has been now charged under culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He accepted that he murdered the victim but claimed that he killed his friend as the victim was forcing him to have unnatural sex, according to a Times Of India report.

"We are of the considered view that the explanation, as given by the (accused), is plausible. If a person is asked to indulge in unnatural sex and assaulted, it is quite probable that such a person in heat of passion would assault the person demanding such unnatural act," the bench said and added that the accused was entitled to the benefit of doubt.

This is called the ‘gay panic defence’, a legal strategy first used in the US courts in 1960s.

"We find that the sentence undergone by the (accused) would sub-serve the ends of justice," the judges said. The accused has served a term of six years and nine months.

The murder took place in November 2011. The neighbour of the victim had found him lying in a pool of blood with the accused at the spot. The neighbour locked the accused in the room and called the police. He was charged with murder and given life imprisonment by a sessions court.

When the accused challenged the decision in the HC, his lawyers claimed that he murdered his friend but the reason was that he was being forced to have unnatural sex and when he refused, the victim assaulted him. In the “heat of passion", the accused assaulted him with a weapon.

The additional public prosecuter argued that the multiple stab wounds showed that the accused intended to kill the deceased. The prosecuter also noted that the accused’s wounds were self-inflicted, according to the neighbour’s statement, which said that the accused didn’t have any injuries when he first saw him.

The HC was of the view that since the accused’s injuries were grave, they could not have been self-inflicted and a conclusion based on a single testimony was not safe.