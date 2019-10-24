Murbad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Murbad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Murbad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Murbad constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Murbad is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Murbad Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 63.33% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 61.54% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kisan Shankar Kathore won this seat by a margin of 26230 votes, which was 11.63% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 225470 votes.Kathore Kisan Shankar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 6542 votes. NCP polled 179100 votes, 31.17% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .