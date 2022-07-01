 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Municipal Corporation of Delhi extends last date for filing property tax for availing rebate to July 15

PTI
Jul 01, 2022 / 10:50 PM IST

MCD provides a rebate of 15 percent in property tax if the amount due for the current financial year is paid in lump sum.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has extended the last date for filing property tax for 2022-2023 for availing rebate of 15 percent to July 15, officials said on July 1. Previously, the last date was June 30.

"MCD has taken this decision to provide relief to citizens who failed to avail this rebate by not filing their property tax till June 30 due to some reasons. MCD has ordered all concerned officials in this regard and property tax offices have also been made aware about the decision so that citizens don’t face any inconvenience," the civic body said in a statement.

first published: Jul 1, 2022 10:50 pm
