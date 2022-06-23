Mundka fire tragedy: Victim's body handed over to another family 'by mistake', say police

Representative image

More than a month after 27 people were killed in a massive blaze that ripped through a building in Mundka here, police on Thursday said a victim's body was handed over to another family "by mistake". According to the police, the body of one Sweety was mistakenly identified as Ranju Devi by her husband, as both had similar characteristics.

Of the 27 people that were charred to death in the fire on May 13, police said 22 bodies have already been handed over to their respective families. "On Wednesday, four DNA profiles were received, which we will hand over to the families concerned," a senior police officer said, adding there are five bodies at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital – Ranju Devi, Soni Kumari, Monika, Parveen and Geeta Devi. "

"On May 14 (next day of the incident), eight bodies were identified by their family members and they were handed over. The FSL reports of seven were correctly matched with the samples of the family members. However, that of Ranju Devi did not match. On Wednesday, the FSL reports were received and one of them showed that out of the five bodies, one was of Ranju," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.