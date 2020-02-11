Mundka Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Mundka Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mundka is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North West district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Bawana Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 63% and in 2013, 63.28% of Mundka's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Sukhvir Singh of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 40826 votes which was 24.8% of the total votes polled. Sukhvir Singh polled a total of 164632 (57.22%) votes.

IND's Rambir Shokeen won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7134 (4.65%) votes. Rambir Shokeen polled 153392 which was 34.27% of the total votes polled.