Munawar Faruqui removed from Gurgaon Comedy Festival; BJP files fresh complaint

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has been removed from yet another show as the organisers of the Gurgaon Comedy Festival dropped him from their line-up of performers citing “public safety”. Faruqui was scheduled to perform in the 3-day festival, scheduled from December 17-19 at Airia Mall.

Ahead of the show, the organisers received “repeated calls” and messages online opposing Faruqui’s participation, which led them to cancel his performance, reported The Indian Express.

“We did not want to hurt anyone’s sentiments or put the public in danger… so we removed him from the panel. The decision was taken yesterday and we made changes to the poster and ticketing platform. For us, the safety of artists and the public is a priority… the audience is everything,” said Mubin Tisekar, co-founder of The Entertainment Factory, which is organising the event.

The organisers faced backlash online after the poster of Faruqui’s performance was put out, said Tisekar, adding, “After the tweets, we repeatedly got calls from everywhere. We did not want to go ahead with all that. I will not comment on who all were calling and complaining. At the end of the day… this business is about making people laugh.”

A fresh police complaint was also filed against Faruqui on December 7, said the report. Arun Yadav, Haryana head of BJP’s IT department, filed the complaint against Faruqui, accusing him of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses. In the complaint, he asked the police to ensure Faruqui doesn’t perform, it said.

Talking to the publication, Yadav said, “I had tweeted on December 4 first, saying that his shows shall not be allowed in Gurgaon or elsewhere. I filed a complaint with ACP Sohna today.”

Faruqui, who spent almost a month in jail earlier this year for allegedly insulting Hindu deities during one of his comedy shows, has seen several of his shows getting canceled in the last few months after similar threats were made to organisers and audiences.

Recently, the Bengaluru show of the 29-year-old stand-up comedian was cancelled, with local police citing law and order issues. Following this, Faruqui posted a note on social media on November 28 saying, “Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (hate has won, artist has lost). I'm done, goodbye. Injustice.”

Faruqui has not reacted to this yet.