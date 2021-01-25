Munawar Faruqui case | 'Such people must not be spared': MP HC reserves order on comedian's bail plea

Munawar Faruqui (Source: Twitter/@munawar0018)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 25 reserved the order on comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea. Before reserving the order, Justice Rohit Arya expressed his stern view, saying that the court cannot spare the offenders in such cases.

The 29-year-old was arrested earlier this month, after he was charged of "insulting Hindu deities" through his remarks while performing on the New Year's Day.

"Such people must not be spared. I will reserve the order on merits," Live Law quoted the judge as saying. The proceedings, which were being held at the Indore Bench of the HC, reportedly lasted for around 15 minutes.

The judge, after being apprised by the prosecution over the alleged communally provocative remarks made by the accused, said one cannot be allowed to hurt the religious sentiments of others.



Judge: But why you take undue advantage of other’s religious sentiments and emotions. What is wrong with your mindset? How can you do this for the purpose of your business?

— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 25, 2021

"But why you take undue advantage of other’s religious sentiments and emotions. What is wrong with your mindset? How can you do this for the purpose of your business?" Justice Arya was further quoted as saying.

Advocate Vivek Tankha, who appeared for Faruqui, was asked by the court whether he wants to withdraw his application. Tankha, in his response, said the HC should grant bail to Faruqui. "He has committed no offence in the matter your lordships," he added.

The court also reserved orders on the bail application of Nalin Yadav, arrested as a co-performer of Faruqui.

Faruqui was arrested in Indore on January 2, a day after he made the alleged controversial remarks against Hindu deities during a live performance at Monroe Cafe in the city.

Faruqui's show was disrupted by the Hindu Rakshak, a local Hindutva outfit headed by BJP MLA Malini Gaur’s son Eklavya Singh Gaur.

The Madhya Pradesh Police, after a preliminary probe, booked him under IPC sections 295-A, 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 269 (negligent act likely to cause spread of disease), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention).