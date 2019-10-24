Mumbra-Kalwa Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Mumbra-Kalwa Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mumbra-Kalwa Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Mumbra-Kalwa constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Mumbra-Kalwa is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly Election Result 2019
Voter turnout was 47.45% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 47.25% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Awhad Jitendra Satish won this seat by a margin of 47683 votes, which was 28.83% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 165366 votes.Awhad Jitendra Satish won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 15689 votes. NCP polled 132083 votes, 46.57% of the total votes polled.
