Mumbra-Kalwa Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Mumbra-Kalwa Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mumbra-Kalwa is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 47.45% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 47.25% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Awhad Jitendra Satish won this seat by a margin of 47683 votes, which was 28.83% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 165366 votes.