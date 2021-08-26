Mumbai's St Joseph’s Boarding School sealed after 22 students test COVID-19 positive: Report

Representative image

St Joseph’s Boarding School in Agripada, Mumbai, was sealed by civic authorities on August 26 after 22 students of the school tested COVID-19 positive, India Today reported.

After schools reopened, 95 people of St Joseph’s were tested, out of whom, 22 were found to be COVID-19 positive.

Four of these school students were below 12 years of age. They were shifted to the paediatric ward of Nair hospital. Eleven students aged 12 to 18 years were taken to Richardson and Cruddas COVID-19 ward and the other seven too were shifted to a COVID-19 ward.

The entire school building has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Notably, some other publications have given different numbers vis-à-vis the number of students of St Joseph’s Boarding School who tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. Moneycontrol has not been able to independently verify the exact count.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Mumbai on August 25 reported 343 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths. Mumbai’s coronavirus case tally now stands at 7,42,004. The city has a recovery rate of 97 percent and the BMC has so far sealed 26 buildings (apart from St Joseph’s Boarding School).