Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to open on November 16, capped at 1,000 devotees per day

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Siddhivinayak temple located in Mumbai has decided to allow not more than 100 devotees an hour and at most 1,000 devotees a day when it opens on Monday, November 16.

Aadesh Bandekar, chairman, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust laid out the standard operating procedure for visitors to the historic shrine while speaking to LiveMint on November 15.

How will they be allowed to visit?

Those devotees who wish to visit have to download the temple's mobile app and fill in the required information before entering the premises, Bandekar told the paper.

The standard operating procedure released by the state government says that religious places located outside COVID-19 containment zones will be allowed to remain open as per the timings decided by authorities. As for devotees, they will be allowed inside in a staggered manner.

On November 14 while greeting citizens on the occasion on Diwali, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray announced that religious places would be allowed to open.

"All religious places in the state to re-open for devotees from Monday, November 16. Wearing the mask will be compulsory. All COVID-19 norms will have to be followed," the Maharashtra government said in a statement the same day.

According to the LiveMint report, the CM was repeatedly being targeted by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for keeping places of worship shut even as lockdowns started being lifted in June.

Mumbai was the epicentre of the pandemic until recently. Cases have started coming down in the financial capital, and Mumbai reported 726 novel coronavirus infections on November 14.