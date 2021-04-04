English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Mumbai's one-day COVID-19 count crosses 11,000-mark

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 82 percent, while the case growth rate from March 28 to April 3 percent, while was 1.61 percent.

PTI
April 04, 2021 / 08:33 PM IST

Mumbai, Apr 4 Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which pushed the city's caseload to 4,52,445, the civic body said

With the death of 25 patients, the fatality count of the metropolis reached 11,776,  the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

A total of 5,263 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the recovery count to 3,71,628. As many as 43,597 tests were conducted across the city on Sunday, which took its overall test count to 42,49,175, the BMC said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 82 percent, while the case growth rate from March 28 to April 3 percent, while was 1.61 percent. The case doubling rate is 42 days, the statement said.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #mumbai
first published: Apr 4, 2021 08:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.