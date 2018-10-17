App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 10:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai's 'October heat' causes 60% rise in AC local ticket sales

The train plies on weekdays between Churchgate and Virar stations on WR's suburban network.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A rise in temperatures in Mumbai over the past few days, commonly referred to as "October heat" in the metropolis, has seen an increase in ticket sales of the sole air-conditioned suburban train, a Western Railway official said Tuesday.

The train plies on weekdays between Churchgate and Virar stations on WR's suburban network.

"The single journey tickets and season tickets have show a 60 per cent increase in the first 10 days of October when compared to the same period last month," the WR official said.

In first 10 days of September, 9 283 journey tickets and season tickets were sold and 1.29 lakh passengers used the AC local, earning WR Rs 49.25 lakh, he said.

related news

In the first 10 days of October this month, 14,921 journey tickets and season tickets were sold.

A total of 1.73 lakh passenger travelled on the AC local and it yielded WR an earning of Rs 69.51 lakh, he said.

"This a 60 per cent rise in ticket sales and 42 per cent increase in ridership and earnings," said the official.

The jump is higher than ones seen during the peak summer months of May and June this year, he added.

WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said that the rise in ticket sales was a good sign and attributed it to the "October heat" and the train's comfort and affordability.

Another official said that WR was planning to provide the AC local halts at Marine Lines, Charni Road and Grant Road stations from November 1 to increase ridership.

The train presently halts at Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, Borivali, Bhayander, Vasai and Virar stations.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 10:18 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.