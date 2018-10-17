Mumbai's 'October heat' causes 60% rise in AC local ticket sales

A rise in temperatures in Mumbai over the past few days, commonly referred to as "October heat" in the metropolis, has seen an increase in ticket sales of the sole air-conditioned suburban train, a Western Railway official said Tuesday.

The train plies on weekdays between Churchgate and Virar stations on WR's suburban network.

"The single journey tickets and season tickets have show a 60 per cent increase in the first 10 days of October when compared to the same period last month," the WR official said.

In first 10 days of September, 9 283 journey tickets and season tickets were sold and 1.29 lakh passengers used the AC local, earning WR Rs 49.25 lakh, he said.

In the first 10 days of October this month, 14,921 journey tickets and season tickets were sold.

A total of 1.73 lakh passenger travelled on the AC local and it yielded WR an earning of Rs 69.51 lakh, he said.

"This a 60 per cent rise in ticket sales and 42 per cent increase in ridership and earnings," said the official.

The jump is higher than ones seen during the peak summer months of May and June this year, he added.

WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said that the rise in ticket sales was a good sign and attributed it to the "October heat" and the train's comfort and affordability.

Another official said that WR was planning to provide the AC local halts at Marine Lines, Charni Road and Grant Road stations from November 1 to increase ridership.

The train presently halts at Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, Borivali, Bhayander, Vasai and Virar stations.