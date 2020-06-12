App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai's new flood warning system launched, CM Uddhav Thackeray calls it 'boon'

IFLOWS-Mumbai has been developed as a state-of-the-art flood warning system for Mumbai to enhance the resilience of Mumbai by providing early warning for flooding specially during high rainfall events and cyclones, an official statement said.

PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday inaugurated the new integrated flood warning system (IFLOWS) developed for Mumbai, calling it a "boon" for the city.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology, and Earth sciences, who was also present during the ceremony, said the system will help the people of Mumbai in a "big way" as it can predict floods.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences, using in-house expertise and in close coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has developed this system.

Close

"The flood management system is a boon for the city and it will be helpful in saving Mumbai," Thackeray said via video-conference after the launch.

related news

"As Maharashtra had received warning about cyclonic storm Nisarga 2-3 days in advance, the state government could shift people to safer locations and hence there was hardly any loss of human life," he said.

Cyclone Nisarga had made landfall near Alibaug in Raigad district of the state last week.

He said that some areas of Mumbai are below the sea level, due to which the sea water enters the city during the high tide.

"Therefore since 2005, several pumping stations have been built in the city, which stops ingress of water and also pumps it out of the city," he said.

On July 26, 2005, Mumbai had witnessed one of its worst floods when the city had received 944 mm rainfall in a single day.

Thackeray also called for the need to have four Doppler radars in the city.

He said the BMC was the first civic body in the country to build its own molecular lab after Leptospirosis outbreak in the city.

The chief minister said that the government has increased the number of COVID-19 testing labs to 85 from two earlier. "Soon the number will be increased to 100," he added.

In a lighter vein, Thackeray told Harsh Vardhan, "Like this system, give us early warning about approaching political storms."

IFLOWS-Mumbai has been developed as a state-of-the-art flood warning system for Mumbai to enhance the resilience of Mumbai by providing early warning for flooding specially during high rainfall events and cyclones, an official statement said.

Using this, it will be possible to have an estimate of the flood inundation three days in advance, along with immediate weather updates, it added.

Harsh Vardhan said that the IFLOWS system was "one of the most advanced" ones, which would help the people of Mumbai.

"The hi-tech system will predict floods before they occur, therefore enabling Mumbaikars to take due precautions in advance. This will be a boon for Mumbai, a city that has been experiencing floods with increasing periodicity," he said.

"Mumbai floods, especially that occurred in 2005 and 2017 are etched in everyone's memory. This highly-advanced flood warning system will help the people of Mumbai in a big way. A similar system was already developed by MoES and is in operation at Chennai," he said.

"In the 2004 tsunami, we lost lakhs of lives, in absence of an early warning system. But now, India has developed an early tsunami warning system for the whole world and UNESCO has asked India to help other countries in early tsunami warning," the minister said.

"Since the last many years, India has never given any false alarm on this particular issue. This tsunami warning service has also been extended to the countries in Indian Ocean Region who are being highly benefited," he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 05:30 pm

tags #BMC #Current Affairs #Harsh Vardhan #India #Maharashtra #monsoon #mumbai #Uddhav Thackeray

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

JCB India lays off 400 employees amid coronavirus pandemic

JCB India lays off 400 employees amid coronavirus pandemic

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams UP govt, says its 'no testing is equal to no corona' policy a criminal act

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams UP govt, says its 'no testing is equal to no corona' policy a criminal act

Doubling time of coronavirus cases in India improves to 17.4 days: Health Ministry

Doubling time of coronavirus cases in India improves to 17.4 days: Health Ministry

most popular

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.