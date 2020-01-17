Mumbai's malls & eateries to run 24x7, move called by state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray

Malls, multiplexes, shops and restaurants can stay open round-the-clock in Mumbai from January 27 for the people, but they will not be allowed to serve alcohol, the Hindustan Times has reported.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police have given the permission to such establishments, which fall under “gated communities” and non-residential areas across the city, to remain open 24X7, said the report citing municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.

The move was approved in a meeting called by Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on January 16. The meeting was attended by the civic chief and commissioner of police Sanjay Barve along with the representatives of shopping malls, hotels and restaurants.

The decision will allow at least 25 malls, several other shops and restaurants across the city to stay open throughout. However, it is the choice of owners whether they want to keep them open 24X7, in view of the business benefits. The days on which the establishments will remain open round-the-clock will also be decided by the owner, said the report.

“We have given permission for 24x7 functioning from January 27. Gated communities, primarily with entertainment and food plazas, have been given permissions. We have cautioned the representatives of the establishments to ensure fire-safety compliance and security,” said the report quoting Pardeshi.

Gated communities refer to places that have CCTV surveillance, parking facilities, security guards to keep a proper record of all entrants in the community, ensure the safety of the people entering and leaving the society and where noise is curtailed.

Some of the malls that will take advantage of the new facility include Atria Mall in Worli, R-City Mall (Ghatkopar), Oberoi Mall (Goregaon), Growel’s 101 (Kandivli), Phoenix Market City (Kurla) and High Street Phoenix (Lower Parel).