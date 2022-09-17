 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai's governing civic body to take over maintenance of two of city's most important roads

Sep 17, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority will hand Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation the maintenance of both Western and the Eastern Express Highways

Mumbai's governing civic body will soon take over from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority the maintenance of two of Mumbai’s most important roads -- Western and Eastern Express Highways -- said commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Iqbal Singh Chahal, Hindustan Times reported.

The handover decision was taken on September 16 at a meeting headed by chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Ulhas Mahale, deputy municipal commissioner (infrastructure), told  Hindustan Times that the BMC will now be the single nodal agency in charge of the maintenance of the two roads.

“The handing over by the MMRDA and the taking over by the BMC of these two roads will be done soon,” he said.

MMRDA had floated tenders to upgrade both the highways which now stand cancelled. It had pegged the cost of the upgrade of Western Express Highway at Rs 830 crore and that of Eastern Express Highway at over Rs 470 crore.

