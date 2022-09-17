English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Mumbai's governing civic body to take over maintenance of two of city's most important roads

    Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority will hand Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation the maintenance of both Western and the Eastern Express Highways

    Moneycontrol News
    September 17, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
    BMC headquarters

    BMC headquarters

    Mumbai's governing civic body will soon take over from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority the maintenance of two of Mumbai’s most important roads -- Western and Eastern Express Highways -- said commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Iqbal Singh Chahal, Hindustan Times reported.

    The handover decision was taken on September 16 at a meeting headed by chief minister Eknath Shinde.

    Ulhas Mahale, deputy municipal commissioner (infrastructure), told  Hindustan Times that the BMC will now be the single nodal agency in charge of the maintenance of the two roads.

    “The handing over by the MMRDA and the taking over by the BMC of these two roads will be done soon,” he said.

    MMRDA had floated tenders to upgrade both the highways which now stand cancelled. It had pegged the cost of the upgrade of Western Express Highway at Rs 830 crore and that of Eastern Express Highway at over Rs 470 crore.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BMC #Eastern Express Highway #mumbai #Western Express Highway
    first published: Sep 17, 2022 09:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.