Mumbai's Dharavi reports six new coronavirus cases taking total to 55, death toll at seven

The coronavirus crisis in Mumbai's Dharavi, considered to be Asia's largest slum, continued on April 14 with six new cases being reported.

According to the city's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the total number of cases in Dharavi now stand at 55, including seven deaths.

New cases were found in Muslim Nagar, Kalyanwadi, Janata Society and Rajiv Nagar localities of Dharavi, the BMC said.

"High-risk contact-tracing of all new cases is being done," a BMC official said.

Most numbers of cases have been reported from Mukund Nagar, although the area has not reported any deaths, according to the civic body.

Mumbai has reported over 1,500 cases of coronavirus, with its G-South Ward reporting over 308 cases till April 13.