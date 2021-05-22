Mumbai's COVID-19 vaccination centres run by BMC to remain shut on May 23
May 22, 2021 / 10:16 PM IST
A man wearing a face shield receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
The COVID-19 vaccination centres run by Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will remain closed on May 23.
The municipal corporation, in a statement issued on May 22, informed the city residents that the inoculation drive would be suspended for a day at all the vaccination centres run by it. The vaccination, however, would continue at the private hospitals.
"Dear Mumbaikars. There will be no vaccination at any of the centres tomorrow. Hope you all have a wonderful Sunday. The details for Monday will be shared tomorrow by this handle and the respective wards too," the BMC tweeted.Also Read | Countrywide weekly vaccination numbers recorded 10-week low, shortage of vaccine in 18-44 category
The Maharashtra government had earlier paused the state-wide inoculation drive for non-priority group - those aged between 18 and 44 - as the limited stock of vaccine doses were to be prioritised for the 45-plus age group.
The vaccination for the 18-44 age group in Maharashtra would resume after vaccine maker Serum Institute of India would deliver the order of 1.5 crore Covishield doses, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on May 12.