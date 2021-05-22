MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Mumbai's COVID-19 vaccination centres run by BMC to remain shut on May 23

In neighbouring Pune, all vaccination centres were shut on May 22 due to the shortage of doses.

Moneycontrol News
May 22, 2021 / 10:16 PM IST
A man wearing a face shield receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)

A man wearing a face shield receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)


The COVID-19 vaccination centres run by Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will remain closed on May 23.

The municipal corporation, in a statement issued on May 22, informed the city residents that the inoculation drive would be suspended for a day at all the vaccination centres run by it. The vaccination, however, would continue at the private hospitals.

"Dear Mumbaikars. There will be no vaccination at any of the centres tomorrow. Hope you all have a wonderful Sunday. The details for Monday will be shared tomorrow by this handle and the respective wards too," the BMC tweeted.

Also Read | Countrywide weekly vaccination numbers recorded 10-week low, shortage of vaccine in 18-44 category

In neighbouring Pune, all vaccination centres were shut on May 22 due to the shortage of doses.

The Maharashtra government had earlier paused the state-wide inoculation drive for non-priority group - those aged between 18 and 44 - as the limited stock of vaccine doses were to be prioritised for the 45-plus age group.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The vaccination for the 18-44 age group in Maharashtra would resume after vaccine maker Serum Institute of India would deliver the order of 1.5 crore Covishield doses, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on May 12.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BMC #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Maharashtra #mumbai #pune #vaccination #vaccine
first published: May 22, 2021 10:16 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.