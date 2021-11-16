MARKET NEWS

Mumbai's AQI remains 'poor', parts of city face air quality worse than Delhi

According to IQ Air, a Swiss air quality monitoring company, Mumbai's air was the sixth most polluted in the world on November 17.

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 05:21 PM IST
Representative image: Reuters

The air quality index (AQI) deteriorated for a second consecutive day in Mumbai on November 17, with most parts of the city witnessing a "poor" AQI.

Few pockets of the city also faced air quality worse than Delhi's. In Sion, the AQI was recorded as "824" (categorised as 'hazardous') by The World Air Quality Project, a real-time AQI monitoring private agency.

In Navy Nagar-Colaba (South Mumbai), the AQI had worsened to 363, which is higher than the average AQI of 353 recorded in New Delhi on November 16.

Overall, Mumbai's air remained 'poor' with an AQI of 280, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

According to IQ Air, a Swiss air-quality monitoring company, Mumbai's air was the sixth most polluted in the world on November 17. Delhi's air was stated to be the worst, whereas, Kolkata -- another Indian city -- was placed at the eighth spot.

Bengaluru and Chennai, who weren't named on this list of ten cities with the worst AQI, have air quality that falls in the World Air Quality Project's "moderate" category.

Also Read | People visiting doctors for air-pollution ailments double in a week in Delhi-NCR: Survey

The air quality in Mumbai has worsened since the formation of a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea. With wind movement restricted and humidity sharply increasing, the presence of PM10 and PM2.5 particulates in the air has increased, experts said.

The humid weather in Mumbai, according to weather forecasts, is expected to remain for another week. However, the air quality may improve with coming rains; the Meteorological Department has predicted showers in the city as well as other parts of coastal Maharashtra over the next three days.
