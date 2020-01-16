App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbaikars travel 20 km, spend 85 minutes a day in traffic: Report

The most congested parts of the Mumbai are the Western Express Highway and SV Road, the study said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image: Traffic
Mumbaikars, on an average, travel 20 km and spend 85 minutes stuck in traffic each day, according to a study by a non-profit organisation.

Over 90 percent of the survey’s respondents said they are impacted when the traffic worsens in the evenings, the study said, as cited in a report by The Times of India.

The study, jointly conducted by ITDP India and the Symbiosis School of Economics, surveyed over 1,200 commuters, including private car users, motorcyclists, office car users, regular taxi and app cab drivers.

Close

Among the respondents, 75 percent said they support the idea of congestion pricing, a fee to discourage commuters from using certain roads, while 42 percent reported health issues due to congestion, and 46 percent mentioned that it eats into their personal time.

related news

Slightly more than half the respondents (52 percent) cited productivity loss due to traffic as a concern.

"In Mumbai, private vehicles and taxis account for just 19 percent of total trips but occupy 82 percent of road space. This creates a huge imbalance in road space distribution," Vaishali Singh, a senior associate with ITDP India told ToI.

The most congested parts of the Mumbai are the Western Express Highway and SV Road, the study said.

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 09:53 am

tags #congestion #mumbai #traffic

