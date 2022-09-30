English
    Mumbai would be transformed in 90 days under Swachha Maharashtra campaign: CM Eknath Shinde

    Cleanliness in cities should become a mass movement, Shinde said, adding that sanitation workers are the brand ambassadors of the new campaign.

    PTI
    September 30, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Image: PTI/File)

    Mumbai would undergo a transformation in 90 days under the new urban renewal plan unveiled by the state government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Friday.

    He was speaking after the launch of the Swachha Maharashtra Abhiyan (Urban) 2.0 here.

    His government has prepared an ambitious plan for Mumbai’s transformation under which 450 roads will be concretised and the health infrastructure in the city will be strengthened, the chief minister said.

    Speaking on the occasion, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said cities are centres of growth which generate employment.

    Under the Swachha Maharashtra campaign, the state’s urban areas would be completely transformed, he said.

    The campaign is modelled on the Union government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

    It will be carried out from October 2 to December 31 and best-performing cities will get prizes.
    Tags: #Eknath Shinde #Maharashtra CM #mumbai #sanitation workers #Swachha Maharashtra campaign
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 05:34 pm
