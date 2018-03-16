App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 16, 2018 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai water woes: Suburban residents to face supply cuts

Residents across some Mumbai suburban areas are likely to face water shortage as the state has announced supply cuts citing lower water stock in dams compared to last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Residents across some Mumbai suburban areas are likely to face water shortage as the state has announced supply cuts citing lower water stock in dams compared to last year.

Thane resident will have to face water cut once a week as the irrigation department has imposed 7 percent water cut in Thane from March 19 to manage available water till mid-July,  reported Hindustan Times. 

"The water stock in Barvi dam is 7 percent less than last year. We will have to manage the available stock till July 15. So we decided to impose 7 percent water cut from March 19," an official from irrigation department told the paper.

Thane residents have been facing water cut once a fortnight since January despite above average rainfall in 2017.

related news

Also read — Dam water already at critical levels in Vidharbha region: Report

In 2017, Barvi dam was 99 percent full by July-end. The dam water flows in the Ulhas River, supplying water to Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai.

The official added that the department will hold a meeting every month to analyse the available water stock and review water cuts.

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has also announced a supply cut because of which water will be available on alternate days starting from Friday.

Dehrang dam, which supplies water to Panvel that has 1 lakh population, has a water storage capacity of 2.5 million cubic metre (mcm) and 3.57 mcm with the flap gates closed.

Panvel requires around 27 mld of water per day. While Dehrang supplies 12 mld, the rest is supplied by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

The supply from MJP and MIDC, however, has reduced due to technical issues which has forced the department to draw additional water from Dehrang dam.

The water cuts are to prevent worse situations as current water stock may last only till April, Sandhya Bawankule, deputy municipal commissioner, PCMC, told the paper.

"We had actually planned the water cut from February 15, as is done every year. However, water supply committee chairman, Nilesh Baviskar, objected to it, saying efforts will be made to source water from other places like the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC)," Bawankule told the paper.

These water cuts will be removed once water supply from other places such the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) come in.

"We have asked for 25mld water from NMMC. As of now, NMMC commissioner said it will not be possible to supply this volume. We are awaiting their response. If we get the requisite water from NMMC, the water cut will be withdrawn," Bawankule added.

tags #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC