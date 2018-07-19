Mumbai University students may soon have access to answer sheets online

In a bid to make the exam-assessment process more transparent and increase the accountability of the teachers, the Mumbai University (MU) is planning to make the answer papers available to students online for free, according to a report The Times of India.

The MU is also planning to make answer papers available to teachers online so that they can assess them remotely. This will make the current system of obtaining photocopies of answer sheets from the MU obsolete.

“We are planning to give copies of answer sheets on individual student login on an experimental basis," Vice Chancellor of MU was quoted as saying by the paper.

Pednekar also said that the answer sheets were anyways scanned and available online for assessment. He said that this move might be able to streamline the assessment process further and dispel any uncertainties that the students might have about the quality of assessment.

The implementation will take some time since the MU will need to incorporate certain added security features. The University is also planning to provide an online provisional mark sheet to students.

Further, a mobile application is in the pipeline which will help students with exam schedules, circular, and results.