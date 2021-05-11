Mumbai University puts off LLM exams to June 1 after students complain

Although the LLM exam has been pushed to June, the law students are not very much happy as the revised schedule does not provide breaks between the exams. (Representative image)

The University of Mumbai (MU) has postponed the LLM (Master of Laws) exam till June 1. The exam was earlier scheduled to start on May 17.

The decision came after students complained that admission to the course was still going on and there was not enough time between the process and the exams, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the students were confused with the university’s decision to hold exams on May 17 and they reached the examination department to get clarity. The exam schedule would have affected at least 800 students across six LLM divisions of MU, it said.

To accommodate the demands of students, the exam department postponed the exam, said the report citing a spokesperson of the department.

Although the exam has been pushed to June, the students are not happy as the revised schedule does not provide breaks between the exams, the report said.

“We have been telling the university that we need gaps between exams. We never asked for a postponement,” the report quoted Sachin Pawar, president of Student Law Council, as saying.

Another LLM student told the publication that “our online classes have barely started and we are already staring at an exam schedule with no breaks in between.”

In 2013, the University Grants Commission (UGC), the apex body for all degree programmes in universities, allowed a one-year master’s programme in law (LLM). This was a part of a plan to revamp legal education and bring it on par with international standards.

While an LLB degree is sufficient to practice, an LLM degree expands the legal knowledge base and also opens up opportunities in global consulting firms.

India has around 1 million lawyers. Industry estimates suggest that there is a demand for 50,000 lawyers every year across corporate, civil and criminal branches of law.