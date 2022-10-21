English
    Mumbai traps trash in battle to clean up its water bodies

    Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
    BMC headquarters

    Mumbai's municipal authority has trapped and removed 10,500 cubic metres of floating waste from rivers and nullahs across the city with barriers called trash booms deployed in July this year under a Rs 45 crore contract.

    Now, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reportedly plans to float a new tender for a three-year trash booms contract.

    This comes after the National Green Tribunal asked the authority to cough up Rs 28.20 crore last November to Central Pollution Control Board for discharging raw sewage into the city creeks, rivers and drains.

    Then, in February this year, the BMC issued a tender to install floating pollutant traps, or trash nets, at various stormwater drain outfalls in the city to prevent the flow of solid waste into the sea.

    More recently, in early September, the National Green Tribunal ordered the Maharashtra government to cough up Rs 12,000 crore for improper management of solid and liquid waste.
