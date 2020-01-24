App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 07:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai to get mounted police unit after eight decades

The mounted police unit which patrolled the streets of the bustling metropolis was disbanded in 1932 due to the growing vehicular traffic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Horse-riding police personnel would be deployed on Mumbai's streets for traffic and crowd control after a gap of 88 years, the Maharashtra government has announced.

The mounted police unit which patrolled the streets of the bustling metropolis was disbanded in 1932 due to the growing vehicular traffic.

It will be the cynosure of all eyes at the Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park in the city this Sunday.

Close

"Mumbai police has modern jeeps and motorcycles. However, it was felt a mounted unit would be useful for patrolling in crowded areas. For the first time since Independence, Mumbai will have a mounted police unit," Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said earlier this week. The city police had put forth the proposal for a mounted unit in 2018.

related news

Police personnel on horseback can be used during festivals, protest marches and also deployed at the city's beaches, he said.

A police personnel on horseback can keep a watch from a vantage point, and be as effective as 30 personnel on the ground, the minister said.

Mounted units would also be set up in Pune, Nagpur and other big cities in future, he added.

The mounted unit in Mumbai will comprise 30 horses, a sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector, four havaldars and 32 constables.

"Thirteen horses have been purchased and the rest will be bought in the next six months. Stables will be built on a 2.5 acre plot at Marol (in suburban Andheri)," Deshmukh said.

A team of 61 trainers from the Mumbai Racecourse, riding clubs and the Army's horse unit will be training the Mumbai police. Officers of the mounted unit will also be trained in show-jumping, tent-pegging and polo. Apart from walkie- talkies, riders would be provided with body-mounted cameras for video recording.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 07:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #mumbai

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.