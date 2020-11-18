PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai to be the first Indian city with designated infrastructure for women: Report

Among the planned developments, construction of a child-care centre in Goregaon and a skills development facility in Sion-Koliwada is almost complete

Moneycontrol News

Mumbai has become the first city in India to design a plan for development of designated spaces for women’s needs. The city has designed an urban plan with gender-focus on reserving physical and social infrastructure for women, The Times of India reported.

The plan provides about 90 land reservations to address women’s needs including education, health, housing and safety. It has been designed under the Revised Draft Development Plan 2034, the report said.

NGO Akshara Centre’s Nandita Shah told the paper the plan covers 24 municipal wards in the city. “In its scope and depth there's no parallel in any other Indian city plan," she added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Among the planned developments, construction of a child-care centre in Goregaon and a skills development facility in Sion-Koliwada is almost complete.

Project designs which have been finalised and await bids include two homes for the elderly in Bhandup and Goregaon, and rental housing for women in Antop Hill, Bhandup and Goregaon.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 11:59 am

tags #India #mumbai #Urban Development #Women

