Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai to be in Guinness and Limca books of world records for potholes?

Navin Lade is appealing to fellow Mumbaikars to submit photo and/or video evidence of potholes in an attempt to draw in Guiness and Limca officials.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Navin Lade, the General secretary of the employment wing of the Republican Party of India, has plans of inducting Mumbai and its potholes into the Guinness Book of World Records and Limca Book of Records.

Lade has asked fellow Mumbaikars for help in gathering sufficient photo and video evidence of any pothole they come across. This evidence will play a huge role if and when officials from Guinness and Limca visit the city to verify claims made by the applicant, in this case Lade.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Lade has already applied to both Guinness and Limca to get Mumbai into the record books for its infamous potholes all over the city – around 20,000 in number.

related news

Lade said he was 'baffled' by the numbers and how India's business capital gets projected due to the bad roads and deteriorating infrastructure. He said he expects to hear from the officials in the next eight weeks

As a first step, he paid Rs 350 as an application fee to Guinness, expediting the process any further means shelling out USD 10,000. Although Lade is willing to bear this expense, he wants to amass as much of evidence as he can beforehand.

He said that the city and its people suffer during these months of rain. From collapsing buildings and bridges to water logged drains and potholes, all of these have led to several casualties.

If Lade’s application goes to the next step and the record gets approval, his plan is to present the distinction certificate to Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner (BMC) Ajoy Mehta.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 03:28 pm

tags #India #Trending News

