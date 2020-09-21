172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|mumbai-thane-to-see-heavy-to-very-heavy-rainfall-on-september-22-imd-issues-orage-alert-5867361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai, Thane to see heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 22, IMD issues orange alert

Yellow alert was issued with a forecast of heavy rain at isolated areas or thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds for September 21

Moneycontrol News

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 22.

For Monday, yellow alert was issued with a forecast of heavy rain at isolated areas or thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD, said, "Active monsoon conditions and enhanced rain activity up to September 22 due to the development of a low pressure area over northeast Bay of Bengal, which will strengthen surface level winds and its convergence along the west coast."

In 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, IMD Santacruz observatory recorded 12.4 mm rain, while Colaba recorded only 2.8 mm rain.

"While light to moderate rain was recorded over 24 hours ending Sunday across Mumbai and Thane, northern suburbs of Mira Bhayander received heavy rain. Heavy rain is expected along north and south Konkan and isolated areas of interior Maharashtra on Monday and Tuesday," said Hosalikar.

First Published on Sep 21, 2020 06:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #IMD #India #monsoon #Weather

