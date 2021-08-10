MARKET NEWS

Mumbai Suburban trains: Offline verification for issuing travel passes from Thursday

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said citizens who have completed 14 days after the second dose are required to carry a hard copy of the COVID-19 vaccination final certificate and a photo ID for verification for obtaining travel passes.

PTI
August 10, 2021 / 08:41 PM IST
File image

File image

An offline verification procedure for COVID-19 vaccination and issuing monthly passes to fully inoculated people to enable them to board local trains will start at 53 suburban stations in Mumbai from Thursday morning, the city civic body said on August 10.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on August 8 announced that members of the public, who have completed 14 days after getting the second dose of coronavirus vaccines, will be allowed to board suburban trains from August 15.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said citizens who have completed 14 days after the second dose are required to carry a hard copy of the COVID-19 vaccination final certificate and a photo ID for verification for obtaining travel passes.

"Those eligible after verification will be allowed to travel from August 15, 2021, onwards," the release said, adding a total of 358 help desks will be set up at 53 railway stations falling under the BMC's jurisdiction.

Besides, help desks will be set up at 56 suburban stations falling in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (outside BMC limits) by the respective authorities, it said.

The civic body said the help desks will be operational in two consecutive sessions from 7 am to 11 pm.

"Citizens can approach the station nearest to their house for verification and should avoid crowding," it said.

The BMC warned that strict legal action will be taken if fake vaccination certificates are produced to obtain passes.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #COVID-19 Vaccination #mumbai #Mumbai local
first published: Aug 10, 2021 08:41 pm

