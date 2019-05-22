App
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai: strict security around counting centers

Strict security arrangements have been put in place in other parts of Maharashtra too for the counting day, a senior state police official said.

Police will maintain strict security around three counting centers in Mumbai May 23 with the help of Central forces, officials said.

Counting of votes for six parliamentary constituencies in the city will be held at NESCO Complex in Goregaon, Udayanchal School in Vikhroli and New Sewree Warehouse in Sewree East.

Counting will begin at 8 am.

As many as 1,500 police officers and personnel will guard the three counting centers in Mumbai alongwith the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Reserve Police Force, Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Riot Control Police, said a city police spokesperson.

There would be adequate police deployment all over the city to maintain law and order, he said.

Keeping in mind that workers of political parties may break into celebrations on roads during the counting and afterward, Traffic Police have made additional arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he said.

People should not believe or spread rumors, the spokesperson said.

First Published on May 22, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #mumbai #Politics

