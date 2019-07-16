App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 09:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai SpiceJet landing incident: DGCA asks major airports to deploy aircraft recovery kit

The recovery kit is deployed to extract and remove any aircraft that is unable to move using its own power or through a tow tractor.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aviation regulator DGCA Monday directed the six major airports of the country to procure and deploy the "disabled aircraft recovery kit" by March next year. The regulator's direction came after a SpiceJet plane earlier this month veered of the Mumbai airport's runway while landing and got stuck in the grass area, forcing officials to keep the runway closed for over three days.

The recovery kit is deployed to extract and remove any aircraft that is unable to move using its own power or through a tow tractor.

"It is hereby directed to procure the disabled aircraft recovery kit and position it at Kolkata, Chennai, Guwahati, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru airports by the airport operators concerned by March 31, 2020," a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) order stated. The regulator said during the recent landing incident in Mumbai, recovery of the aircraft took more than three days, resulting in closure of the main runway.

Close

This led to cancellation and diversion of several flights, it said.

related news

Air India had to deploy its "disabled aircraft recovery kit" to extract and remove the stuck SpiceJet plane.

"There is only one old recovery kit available with Air India" and it "is not adequate for the large number of airports and type of aircraft operating in India", the regulator said.

On July 9, the DGCA held a meeting where it was "decided and agreed upon that major airports in India should have disabled aircraft recovery kit to meet the exigencies at airports".
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 09:10 am

tags #aviation #India #SpiceJet

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.