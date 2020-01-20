App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai: Some trains to be cancelled due to Central Railway's Bhor Ghat work

The Panvel-Pune-Panvel and Daund-Sainagar Shirdi-Daund trains will be cancelled during this period while CSMT- Pandharpur and CSMT-Bijapur trains will remain cancelled on specific dates till the end of the month, CR said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Indian Railways
Indian Railways

Some passenger trains running through Bhor Ghat, some 110 kilometres from Mumbai, will be cancelled, short terminated or diverted between January 21-30 due to ongoing infrastructure work, Central Railway said on January 20.

The Panvel-Pune-Panvel and Daund-Sainagar Shirdi-Daund trains will be cancelled during this period while CSMT- Pandharpur and CSMT-Bijapur trains will remain cancelled on specific dates till the end of the month, CR said.

It informed that Bhusaval-Pune-Bhusaval Express will be diverted via Manmad- Daund route during this period while the CSMT-Kolhapur-CSMT Koyna Express will continue to be short terminated at Pune.

Close

The CR release said the change in schedule of these trains was "due to infrastructure work on UP Southeast Ghat (Bhor Ghat) line between Monkey Hill and Karjat of Mumbai division".

related news

The line had suffered extensive damage due to heavy rains some months ago.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 08:18 pm

tags #Central Railway #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #mumbai

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.