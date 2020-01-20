Mumbai: Some trains to be cancelled due to Central Railway's Bhor Ghat work

Some passenger trains running through Bhor Ghat, some 110 kilometres from Mumbai, will be cancelled, short terminated or diverted between January 21-30 due to ongoing infrastructure work, Central Railway said on January 20.

The Panvel-Pune-Panvel and Daund-Sainagar Shirdi-Daund trains will be cancelled during this period while CSMT- Pandharpur and CSMT-Bijapur trains will remain cancelled on specific dates till the end of the month, CR said.

It informed that Bhusaval-Pune-Bhusaval Express will be diverted via Manmad- Daund route during this period while the CSMT-Kolhapur-CSMT Koyna Express will continue to be short terminated at Pune.

The CR release said the change in schedule of these trains was "due to infrastructure work on UP Southeast Ghat (Bhor Ghat) line between Monkey Hill and Karjat of Mumbai division".