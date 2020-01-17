Mumbai serial blasts convict "Dr Bomb" absconds during parole, police launch manhunt

Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have launched a manhunt to trace Jalees Ansari, a convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, who has gone missing while on parole.

Ansari (68), also known as Doctor Bomb, was serving a life term. He is suspected to be involved in multiple similar cases across the country, an official told PTI.

He was on parole for 21 days from the Ajmer Central Prison, Rajasthan, and was expected to surrender before prison authorities on January 17, the official added.

A resident of Mominpura in Agripada (Mumbai), Ansari was ordered to visit the Agripada Police Station every day between 10.30 am and 12 pm to mark his attendance during the parole period, said the official, adding that he did not visit the police station on January 16.

Later, his 35-year-old son Jaid Ansari approached the police station with a complaint about his "missing" father, he said.

According to the complaint, Jalees Ansari woke up in the early hours and told family members he is going to offer namaz, but did not return home.

On Jaid Ansari's complaint, the Agripada Police registered a missing case. Following this, the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra ATS launched a manhunt to trace him, the official said.

Ansari was allegedly connected with terror outfits such as designated terror organisation Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and the Indian Mujahideen and taught terror groups how to make bombs.

He was also questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011 in connection with the 2008 bomb blast in Mumbai, said the official.